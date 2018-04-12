Viterbo University announces plans to cut programs

A program review at Viterbo University has resulted in the decision to cut ten undergraduate programs and three adult learning programs.

The review was part of an initiative in Viterbo's 2015-2020 strategic plan. It included an assessment of the programs with less than 20 students, evaluating based on student demand, market trends, and community needs.

The programs being cut are as follows:

Undergraduate Programs

Art Education (B. AED)

Studio Art (BFA and BA)

Environmental Biology (BS) – though this may be delayed until 2019

Sport Science and Leadership (BS)

Chemistry (BS)

Liberal Studies (BLS)

Philosophy (BA and BS)

History (BA)

Broad Field Social Studies (BS)

Educational Studies

Adult Learning Programs

Associates of Art (AA)

Associates of Science (AS)

Substance Abuse Counseling (BS)

Glena Temple, President of Viterbo University, says only 4.4% of students on campus will be impacted by the cuts. Students currently in those programs will get the chance to finish their degrees and graduate.

"Part of it is that we're seeing a change in student interest," Temple said. "There's changing demographics in the Upper Midwest, and not every institution can do everything. So, we're really proud of our programs here and all of the great work our faculty do. This is not a reflection of that."

Temple says it is an opportunity to shift attention and resources to stronger programs.

She says classes in the programs being cut will still be offered, but there won't be an option to major in them.