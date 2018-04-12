Library helps raise money for Hunger Task Force

Part of National Library Week, the La Crosse Public Library partnered with the Hunger Task Force for a special fundraiser.

For each material item checked out from any of La Crosse's three locations, $0.25 was donated to the Hunger Task Force up to $500 dollars. Employees and staff then pledged to match any donations out of pocket for up to $1000 total.

It followed the theme for the day called "Food for the Mind, Food for the Body".

"It's a real easy way to get some money to the Hunger Task Force so that they can continue their wonderful mission of feeding our La Crosse community," said Joe Hammes, Public Relations Communications Coordinator for the La Crosse Public Library.

Though this symbiotic event was brand new, it stemmed from an already long-standing partnership. Over the summer the Hunger Task Force sets up on a regular basis on library grounds in downtown La Crosse to provide services.

"It's great that we have a location here right in the heart of the city where we can put on presentations or [have] our hunger forum here," said Hunger Task Force's Executive Director Shelly Fortner. "[It's] such a great location to get to some of the people in the area both for [library] services and to work with the Hunger Task Force on issues."

National Library Week in La Crosse continues Friday with special programming, including the "Touch a Truck" event, weather allowing.