Toyota La Crosse donates $5000 to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

A $5000 dollar donation was given to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Thursday morning.

That donation came from Toyota La Crosse as part of their "Toyota La Crosse Cares" program. Each month, employees from Toyota help choose a community cause to donate money.

April's is their first of the year. The money will be used to help kids with Type 1 diabetes attend a specialty summer camp.

"They're going to be surrounded by peers who have Type 1 diabetes," said CMNH Program Specialist Ashley Zibrowski. "All the camp counselors have Type 1 diabetes and so it really means that these kids get to feel normal, they get to feel like they're just an everyday kid."

CMNH said about 7-10 kids will be able to attend the camp with this donation.

"By going to a camp like this where it's really specialized for kids with Type 1 diabetes, it makes sure that parents have that peace of mind, kids have that peace of mind and everybody there is prepared to help these kids with their illness."