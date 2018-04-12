Why Did Paul Ryan Retire Now?

With midterm elections in November, why did House Speaker Paul Ryan announce his retirement now?

UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale says any person in a leadership position has to give up a lot to do the job. It's one of the reasons Ryan was reluctant to accept the Speaker position in the first place.

The job is even more involved, Dale says, because of what's happening in the Republican party. Ryan was drafted for the job because the party is divided which required even more effort.

Something else to consider about Ryan's announcement. Dale says, it once again places Wisconsin at the center of a national conversation.