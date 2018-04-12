Winona man gets life in prison for fatal drive by shooting

The Winona man who fatally shot one person and seriously wounded another receives a life prison sentence Thursday for his crimes.

Winona County Judge Nancy L. Buytendorp sentenced 51-year-old Ricky Darnell Waiters to the life term for 1st Degree Murder for shooting 53-year-old Robert Johnson outside EB's Corner Bar in Winona on July 27, 2016.

Another person, Sean O'Brien, was wounded in the leg. The judge sentenced Waiters to 15 years on an attempted murder charge.

A disagreement over where Waiters parked his vehicle by the bar led to his driving off according to the criminal complaint. When Waiters drove in front of the bar, he fired several shots from a handgun towards the people outside. Johnson and O'Brien were both hit. Johnson was pronounced dead at Community Memorial Hospital while O'Brien was treated to a gunshot wound to the leg.

Waiters drove off before his arrest by police several hours later.

A jury convicted Waiters of the charges in February. Prosecutors said he acted out after someone in the group of people outside the bar told him not to park near the building.

Waiters' attorney said the shooting was self-defense when people at the bar rushed his vehicle.

