Minnesota Gov. Dayton criticizes his predecessor Pawlenty - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota Gov. Dayton criticizes his predecessor Pawlenty

Posted: Updated:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is criticizing his predecessor, Republican Tim Pawlenty, who has announced plans to seek his old office.

Dayton told the Star Tribune on Wednesday he doesn't know what Pawlenty is going to run on because, as Dayton put it, "his record as governor was so abysmal."

Dayton charges that Pawlenty left Minnesota in "disastrous financial shape." The Democratic governor is not running again this year after serving two terms.

Pawlenty campaign spokesman Sam Winter counters that the former GOP governor "has the experience and strength to bring people together and get important things done for the future of Minnesota."

Dayton previously has stayed out of the race to succeed him, declining to endorse a Democratic successor or say much about the candidates.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.