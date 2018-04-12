Wisconsin Assembly speaker deciding on run

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he'll decide by Friday whether to run for the congressional seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The Republican Vos said Thursday he wants to talk about it with his wife and decide by Friday. He notes that Ryan held the seat for 20 years and having the chance to run is a "once in a generation opportunity."

But Vos also says that he has a "really good job" being speaker of the state Assembly where he says Republicans can get a lot of things done versus just being another member of Congress.

Numerous other Republican state office holders and others are also considering joining the race after Ryan announced Wednesday he was not seeking re-election.

