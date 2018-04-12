A powerful storm is moving into the region

After a couple of warmer days, the atmosphere is about to pull a fast one on us. The pleasant warmth of Thursday will retreat back to the south leaving us with a messy stretch of weather. A powerful storm is moving into the Plains and is headed into the middle of the nation. The central low pressure system will track to the south of us, but close enough to provide a large variety of weather conditions through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend, too.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight into Friday with gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour throughout the day. Temperatures are not expected to rise much, holding steady in the low to mid 40s, and overall it’s going to be a good day to stay inside. As temperatures drop on Friday evening, the rain will transition into a wintry mix which could include freezing rain. Roads will get slippery with this wintry freezing rain and snow.

The misery index will climb through the weekend with strong winds and highs dropping into the 30s. A wintry mix is likely on Saturday with some snow, perhaps a mix on Sunday, too. Total snow fall could reach several inches in the Coulee Region with much more to the northwest, where blizzard conditions are likely in Central and parts of Southern Minnesota. Travel toward Eau Claire and westward to the Twin Cities will become treacherous, if not impassable.

Total precipitation with this system will be 1" to 3" in the La Crosse area with isolated heavier amounts in thunderstorms, so area rivers and streams will likely rise for the weekend and next week. Wind gusts will probably exceed 40 mph in some areas because of the strong low pressure area, though severe thunderstorms should stay to the south.

