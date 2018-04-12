2018 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival ambassador reveal

The Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival builds community and promotes healthy living all while raising funds to support breast cancer survivors.

On Thursday they revealed the Breast Cancer Survivor Ambassador for this year's race, Deborah Koenig.

Presented by Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, every year the festival picks one survivor to represent the race and empower women everywhere.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 1996 Koenig has been cancer-free since her treatment the following year.

Festival officials say Koenig is this year's ambassador because of the contagious positivity she brings every day.

"Well, you have to, you have to take care of your health and make sure you are doing the right things," 2018 Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival Ambassador Deborah Koenig describes.

"There's hope, there are survivors, just look in this room there are many survivors here and they are wonderful wonderful women, and we are here for you," Koenig finishes.

The Big Blue Dragon Boat Festival will be on Saturday, July 21 at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

Early bird registration runs until April 15, teams and individuals can register into June.

