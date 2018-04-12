Holmen takes down Central

The Holmen baseball team headed down to Copland park to take on the Red Raiders

Holmen would take control of this game and would not let Central back into it putting up 4 runs before central got its first in the 5th inning.

Colden Fonstad lead the way with 3 RBI's and Mitch Torud went 2-2 with 2 RBI's

Holmen wins 6-2