The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration work to chip away at homelessness

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and Affiliate Homelessness Initiative Committee is once again hosting ParTee for a Cause to "chip away at homelessness" in the La Crosse area.

Last year the event raised more than $30,000 for the Franciscan Hospitality House and the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness.

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and their affiliate partners in ministry are hosting an evening dedicated to raising funds for homelessness efforts in La Crosse. Funds raised will benefit the Franciscan Hospitality House, a safe daytime center located at 114 6th St. N, and the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness, community partners working to end homelessness in La Crosse.

ParTee for a Cause: Chipping Away at Homelessness is April 23, 2018 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 200 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse. The evening includes 18-holes of indoor golf themed games-no golf experience necessary-live and silent auctions and a sit-down dinner. The signature event supports the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and Affiliate Homelessness Initiatives Committee's mission to provide compassionate presence to anyone experiencing homelessness.

The $50 ticket includes access to the indoor golf-game course and a gourmet dinner. Auctioneer Hoyt Zenke will lead the live auction. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fspa.org/partee or by phone at 608-782-5610.

Based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration are women religious engaged in furthering the work of the Catholic Church and the Gospel. Their partners in ministry, including affiliates and prayer partners, join them in service of God's mission. The sisters work in the United States and internationally in varied ministries, creating innovative approaches to healing, teaching and praying. Visit FSPA online at www.fspa.org.