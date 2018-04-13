Bald eagle makes miraculous recovery after being poisoned

A miraculous recovery for a bald eagle found in northern Wisconsin.

When the bird arrived at Bay Beach Wildlife sanctuary in Green Bay late last month, she was on the brink of death.

Caretakers believe she had been poisoned.

Unable to eat or lift her own head, sanctuary officials say they were shocked she even made it through the night.

Weeks later, they still don't know how she survived.

"We looked at her and our staff said she's standing on her own. It was only a short amount of time, but we said this may be the turn around we were looking for," says Lori Bankson.

Sanctuary workers say they hope to release the bird back into the wild when her recovery is complete.