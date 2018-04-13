Spring 2018 Dancing with the Stars athlete cast revealed

The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed Friday on Good Morning America.
The four-week event will feature all athletes. It starts Monday, April 30 at 7 p.m. on WXOW.
Notable celebrities include Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale, who is a junior on Notre Dame's basketball team and the sister of former Wisconsin Badger Dare Ogunbowale. Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tonya Harding are also among the featured celebrities.
The following is a full list of the cast members and their professional partners:
You can read more about the cast here.
