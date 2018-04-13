Federal money coming to support local flood relief

Federal funding is coming to help a number of counties in western Wisconsin recovering from devastating floods in 2016 and 2017.

The Federal Highway Administration is providing $17 million for relief efforts, according to Senator Tammy Baldwin's office.

“Flooding and storms has severely damaged infrastructure and property in communities throughout Wisconsin. We must do more to ensure our neighbors have access to safe and reliable transportation,” said Senator Baldwin. “Today, I’m happy to announce more than $17 million will go towards helping Wisconsin communities come back stronger than ever.”

More than half of the money will go toward fixing federal roads in Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer, Price and Taylor Counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will receive more than $4 million for road repairs across the state.

Senator Baldwin requested emergency transportation funding to repair flood-ravaged roads and bridges back in February. In 2016 and 2017, torrential rain and severe flooding damaged roads and bridges, homes and businesses across twenty-four counties in Wisconsin.

Here's the breakdown of how this money will be channeled:

Emergency Relief road and highway funding to WisDOT:

$1,166,215 for repairs in Bayfield, Sawyer, Ashland, Iron and Douglas Counties after July 2016 floods

$563,300 for repairs in in Buffalo, Trempealeau and Eau Claire Counties after August 2016 severe storms and flooding

$876,620 for repairs in Crawford, Vernon, Richland, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties after September 2016 severe storms and floods

$2,143,691 for repairs in Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau and Vernon Counties for severe storms and flooding in July 2017

Emergency Relief funding for federally owned roads awarded to the Forest Service:

$10,050,000 for repairs in Ashland, Bayfield, Sawyer, Price and Taylor Counties

Emergency Relief funding for federally owned roads awarded to the Bureau of Indian Affairs: