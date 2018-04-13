Jackson County Sheriff running for re-election

The Jackson County Sheriff looks to continue in the position for another term.

Sheriff Duane Waldera announced he's running again in 2018. A 25-year veteran in law enforcement, it would be his fourth term as sheriff if he would win re-election.

The race would appear on the ballot in November. An August primary would narrow the field if a number of candidates step forward.

In a statement, Waldera said he's been honored to serve as sheriff and would like to continue to help find solutions to the challenges facing the county.

You can read his full statement below.