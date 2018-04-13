Downtown welcomes new business - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Downtown welcomes new business

By Travis Judell, Videographer
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

You may have noticed a new business in the downtown area.

Polite Barbershop is now open for business. Services include cuts, coloring, foils, waxing, and much more. Cuts for adults are $20 and $15 for kids and students. Government employees will also receive a discount and can get their hair cut for just $10.

Owner Micheal Rude says to stop on by and enjoy some great company all while getting your hair cut, "Come on down. I think you will love my barbershop. It's a great place, a good feel and it's about time that we had a real barbershop in this town where you can kick back and just do anything that you want, make yourself at home. Everybody is invited and I think everybody will love what I have to offer," said Rude.

Polite Barbershop is located on 4th Street, right next to the Rivoli Theatre. 

