District: Onalaska Middle School student brought pellet gun to school

A shelter-in-place order was issued at Onalaska Middle School Friday afternoon as police investigated a report of a weapon in a locker.

In a statement from Onalaska School District Superintendent Fran Finco, police and staff were able to find the weapon which turned out to be a pellet gun.

The statement said they confiscated the gun and the student was apprehended. After questioning, officials determined that the student was acting alone. Based on what was revealed during the interview, the district and police concluded the school was secure.

The school's regular schedule resumed after the discovery of the weapon and apprehension of the student.

The district said students were released at their normal time.

Finco concluded his statement stating that "the district is committed to keeping parents, staff, students, and the community informed, and ensuring the safety of everyone at our schools."