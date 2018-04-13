Health summit focuses on proactive wellness

A health summit held at Western Technical College Friday focused on community wellness as a preventive tool.

Keynote speaker Gary Gunderson said it's important to concentrate on using strengths and creating connections between different agencies to help lessen the burden on hospitals.

"If you wait for someone to show up in the emergency room, you're just waiting for the bill," Gunderson said. If you're proactive, anything outside the hospital costs pennies to the dollar [versus] anything you do in the emergency room, so it turns out to be exquisitely good business."

Gunderson applauded La Crosse in community partnerships, including those involved with local food banks providing healthy food options for vulnerable citizens.