WIAC cancels conference baseball tournament - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

WIAC cancels conference baseball tournament

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Mother Nature is forcing the WIAC to throw in the towel when it comes to their conference baseball tournament.

The annual year-ender on the second weekend of may has been canceled.

Instead the WIAC will use that weekend to play this weekend's doubleheaders that have been postponed because of the weather.

That means UW-La Crosse's four-game weekend series with UW-Whitewater will be played in May.

Including this weekend, the Eagles have already had six conference games postponed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.