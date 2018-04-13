WIAC cancels conference baseball tournament

Mother Nature is forcing the WIAC to throw in the towel when it comes to their conference baseball tournament.

The annual year-ender on the second weekend of may has been canceled.

Instead the WIAC will use that weekend to play this weekend's doubleheaders that have been postponed because of the weather.

That means UW-La Crosse's four-game weekend series with UW-Whitewater will be played in May.

Including this weekend, the Eagles have already had six conference games postponed.