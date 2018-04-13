A great day for UW-L on Holmen's signing day

It was a banner day at Holmen where five senior athletes put pen to paper and made college commitments Friday.
Kendra Leis will play softball at UW-La Crosse.
Kylee Jostad will run track at UW-L as well.
The Eagles also land a pair of wrestling stars too.
Isaac Lahr and Reed Williams are heading to UW-L as well, a national power.
Isaac Handland is also division three bound.
He'll play football at UW-River Falls.
