A great day for UW-L on Holmen's signing day

It was a banner day at Holmen where five senior athletes put pen to paper and made college commitments Friday.

Kendra Leis will play softball at UW-La Crosse.

Kylee Jostad will run track at UW-L as well.

The Eagles also land a pair of wrestling stars too.

Isaac Lahr and Reed Williams are heading to UW-L as well, a national power.

Isaac Handland is also division three bound.

He'll play football at UW-River Falls.