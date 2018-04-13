A great day for UW-L on Holmen's signing day - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

A great day for UW-L on Holmen's signing day

Holmen, WI (WXOW) -

It was a banner day at Holmen where five senior athletes put pen to paper and made college commitments Friday.

Kendra Leis will play softball at UW-La Crosse.

Kylee Jostad will run track at UW-L as well.

The Eagles also land a pair of wrestling stars too.

Isaac Lahr and Reed Williams are heading to UW-L as well, a national power.

Isaac Handland is also division three bound.

He'll play football at UW-River Falls.

