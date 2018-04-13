Mother of Prairie du Chien student shares anger over incident

A Prairie du Chien school principal is on leave following charges he abused one of his students.

Aaron Amundson faces one count of felony physical abuse of a child for an incident March 21 at Bluff View Intermediate School.

The criminal complaint filed against Amundson in Crawford County states he used a cleaner containing dry ice and a scrubbing pad to remove a swear word written on 14-year old student's hand. Three days later, the boy's mother, Melody Cox, took her son for medical help due to the pain he said he was experiencing. They were told that boy had a chemical burn on his hand.

The boy's mother, Melody Cox, spoke about the incident to reporter Allison Wong of KCRG, in the video with this story.

The Prairie du Chien School District on Monday issued a statement that said they had placed Amundson on non-disciplinary paid leave.

In 2015, Amundson served a five day suspension for calling a group of students idiots, and for allegedly making death threats, according to an investigation released by the school district.