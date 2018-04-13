Trump: US, allies attacking Syria to stop chemical weapons

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again.

Loud explosions lit up the skies over the Syrian capital, as Trump announced the airstrikes.

In an announcement from the White House, Trump said the U.S. is prepared to “sustain” pressure on Assad until he ends what the president called a criminal pattern of killing his own people with international banned chemical weapons.

The decision to strike, after days of deliberations, marked Trump’s second order to attack Syria; he authorized a barrage of Tomahawk cruise missiles to hit a single Syrian airfield in April 2017 in retaliation for Assad’s use of sarin gas against civilians.

President Trump says the action, which follows following last week's suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria, will serve as a strong deterrent against use of chemical weapons. He says the U.S. is preparing a sustained response against "these atrocities."

In his speech, which lasted just under 10 minutes, he posed a question to Iran and Russia, "What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of women and children?" He also added, "Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path."

President Trump also says the U.S has a lot to offer as "the greatest and most powerful economy in the history of the world." He added, " We're "doing what is necessary to protect the American people."

He is also asking other countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and others to pitch in with contributions to the effort.

"Looking around our very troubled world, Americans have no illusions. No amount of American blood can produce lasting people in the Middle East -- the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people."

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."