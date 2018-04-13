Mid West Music Fest Kicks off in La Crosse with Blues at Root Note



The Mid West Music Fest is underway in La Crosse this weekend.

The Fest was born in 2009 when Sam Brown had the idea for a first-of-its-kind event in the area bringing together dozens of musical acts to various venues around the community.

It started with 70 musical performers and now it's up to 120. The Fest includes all different genres of music ranging from Blues to Hip Hop.



Organizers say it's the only venue of it's kind in the Midwest attracting young and old and people from as far as Chicago and it's a way to highlight both the artist and the city.



On this night many in the crowd say they've come to hear Mike Munson, a Winona native and Blues Guitarist with a unique style.

"Its inspiring people to play music and tell their own stories and make their own songs and make their own art," said Munson.

Singer/Song Writer, Stenton West says he's been performing and attending the Fest every year.

"It's getting people out and people who afraid to spend money on a cover charge on one band can buy a ticket and buy many many bands and kind of pick and choose. It's a bit of a smorgasbord," said West.

Mid West Music Fest is actually a non profit promoting the arts and entertainment. They also say they are good for local businesses since artists perform at various venues in La Crosse like the Cavalier Lounge and the Charmant Hotel among others.



Mid West Music Fest is a non-profit supporting the arts. If you can't make it to the performance you can still make a donation at www.midwestmusicfest.org

You can buy a wristband pass online or pick one up at the Root Note in La Crosse. Passes for individual days are 25 dollars and 50 dollars for the whole weekend.



The second weekend of the Fest is April 27th and 28th in Winona.