I-90 West of Blue Earth closed - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

I-90 West of Blue Earth closed

Posted: Updated:
By Jeremy Culver, Weekend Anchor/Multi-Media Journalis
Connect
Rochester, MN (WXOW) -

A major interstate in Minnesota will be closed due to winter conditions for the time being.

Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Interstate 90 west of Blue Earth will be closed. Motorist will be notified of the closure through multiple digital message boards on the interstate starting at the Dresbach Bridge to give motorist enough time to make changes to their travel plans. 

MnDOT will announce updates and the reopening of the interstate on their twitter page.

Transportation officials want to remind drivers to use extreme caution while traveling during the treacherous road conditions.

  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over center lines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. 
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.