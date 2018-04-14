I-90 West of Blue Earth closed

A major interstate in Minnesota will be closed due to winter conditions for the time being.

Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Interstate 90 west of Blue Earth will be closed. Motorist will be notified of the closure through multiple digital message boards on the interstate starting at the Dresbach Bridge to give motorist enough time to make changes to their travel plans.

MnDOT will announce updates and the reopening of the interstate on their twitter page.

Transportation officials want to remind drivers to use extreme caution while traveling during the treacherous road conditions.