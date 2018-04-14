Onalaska's Firehouse 5K benefits CMN despite inclement weather

Despite the rough weather people still braved the cold to support Children's Miracle Network, or CMN, at the annual Firehouse 5k on Saturday.

Hosted by the Onalaska Fire Department, the event encourages healthy lifestyle choices with proceeds benefiting CMN heroes in our area.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning community members ran through the ice and snow to show their support.

The attendance in the cold weather prompts CMN families to take a moment and appreciate the community commitment.

"I just can't believe how many people come out for all of the events to support kids like Maddie, and the other hero kids and all the other families," CMN parent Sarah Payne describes.

"It helps that all the donations stay local too so it's your neighbors that you're benefiting and that's really nice. We are very well supported, and all the kids in our community are well supported," Payne concludes.

To date, the Onalaska fire department has raised over $24,000 for CMN. Funds from this year will be counted the following week.

