President's Day of Service displays Viterbo core values

To commemorate the one year anniversary of Glena Temple's tenure as Viterbo University President, on Saturday 300 Viterbo students volunteered in over 20 locations for what they call the President's Day of Service.

One of the core values at Viterbo is service and this event aims to share that with the community. Participants make blankets, spend time with children, and learn how to help area gardeners all in an effort to make an impact on students as well as the community.

"It's made me realize what is mine in the world and what is mine to do, how I can help other people," Student Leader with President's Day of Service Marne Boehm elaborates.

The event offers students a chance to impact the community with their efforts, and share what they learn through their service.

"It's also helped me connect with different people in the community that are different than myself and other people on campus that are different than myself," Boehm describes.

Additional core values at Viterbo include Contemplation, Hospitality, Integrity, and Stewardship.

