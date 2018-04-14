Summer child care registration causing concern over availability

Even though the weather isn't exactly summer-like some families are already planning for school to be out.

Kayla Barnhardt and her husband both work full time and with their oldest finishing her first year of school they're thinking of summer.

"We are looking into summer care and there's hardly anything for us," Kayla Barnhardt describes.

With area programs registering for summer already some parents wait in line for hours to reserve a spot in their ideal location.

"We left at 2:30 this morning to get in line about three to secure a spot, it's competitive," Barnhardt elaborates.

School-aged administrators say with flexibility on child care location parents can find additional options if their first choice doesn't work out.

"While there is a high demand for our programs during the summer we typically, all the way through may, can still bring new families on board," Nate Torres, School Age Administrator for the La Crosse Area YMCA Association, said.

If they're struggling to find child care that fits your needs, there are community resources that can help.

"We have a customized set of questions that we ask them to make sure the facility is right for them," Early Care and Education Program Specialist at The Parenting Place Sara Horstman explains.

The Parenting Place has access to a database including every child-care facility in the area, even ones that don't advertise.

"They then can get on those lists by getting the names and numbers from us," Horstman concludes.

For some parents finding that perfect spot provides a valuable peace of mind that's worth the effort.

"The stress is completely gone. Now she'll be in a safe environment, learning tons of stuff, doing field trips, and I don't have to worry about where she is and what she's doing," Barnhardt finishes.

If you need assistance searching for the right summer child-care facility contact The Parenting Place at (608) 784-8125.

MORE: The Parenting Place