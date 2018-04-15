Southeast Wisconsin has highest eviction rates in state

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Research shows that Wisconsin's southeastern counties have the highest eviction rates in the state.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Princeton University researchers with the Eviction Lab collected court records about evictions across the U.S. between 2000 and 2016.

The study found that Racine County had an eviction rate of nearly 3.9 percent in 2016, with almost 940 households. Kenosha County had an almost 3.5 percent rate, with about 750 households, while Milwaukee County had a rate of about 3.3 percent, which is more than 6,300 households.

The national rate is about 2.3 percent.

Researcher Adam Porton says evictions aren't limited to big cities.

Nicole Laycock is an operation supervisor of Wisconsin Works in Racine County. She says many people who seek eviction assistance are low-income, single parents.

