Sleet, wind, freezing rain, snow--hunker down for a dangerous weekend, I-90 closed west of Blue Earth

Minnesota Department of Transportation plow truck equipped with a camera near Rochester on Saturday April 14. Minnesota Department of Transportation plow truck equipped with a camera near Rochester on Saturday April 14.
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, and with the icy road conditions that makes for a dangerous combination.  

Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast for our region through Sunday.

MnDOT closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions.  Other main roads are closed in that region. 

"Westbound I-90 motorists are being warned of the closure through multiple digital message boards on the interstate from Dresbach Bridge west to give motorists enough warning to make changes to their travel plans," said Anne Meyer, MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator. 

MnDOT has put cameras on many of its snow plows--you can see what road conditions are like before you head out here.

