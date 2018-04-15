Rally for gun rights in Madison

Madison (WKOW) -- About 100 people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday to support the 2nd Amendment.



Some people openly carried rifles and handguns, while others carried American flag and flags reading 'Don't Tread On Me.' Organizers are concerned, with recent events, that their right to bear arms is in jeopardy.



"Like a straight bump stock ban is one thing, if it's through just saying bump stocks can't be used. but if you say anything that increases the rate of fire, that can be anything from you finger to your blot carrier," said Thomas Leager of NCCPA, Wisconsin.



Similar rallies were held at state capitols across the country. They come on the heels of several nationwide marches and protests, held by students, to rally for more gun reform.