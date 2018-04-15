La Crosse declares 48 Hour Snow Disposal period

Residents in La Crosse will return to parking on opposite sides of the streets for two days.

The La Crosse Superintendent of Streets announced a 48 Hour Snow Disposal Period going into effect at 3 p.m. on Sunday April 15 and run until 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 17.

During the disposal period, vehicles will have to park on the odd side of the street on the odd day and on the even side of the street on the even day. This is in effect for all day and throughout the entire city.

The La Crosse Police will allow a grace period between 9 p.m. and Midnight of each day so citizens can ensure their vehicles are parked on the appropriate side of the street during the overnight.