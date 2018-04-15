Pettibone Pointe's open house provides insight into the development

If you travel between La Crescent and La Crosse you may notice signs for Pettibone Pointe. On Sunday people around the area took their first looks inside the waterfront condominiums.

"We were really looking to build something for the empty-nester in the La Crosse area, something that is a little more luxurious right on the waterfront," Amy Lorentz of Gerrard-Hoeschler Realtors describes.

The development will feature 26 single family units ranging from two through four bedrooms. Three units are available for families to move in immediately, with four additional properties ready to be customized to the owner's preference. The remaining properties will be available upon completion.

With homes on the Mississippi River and the ability to customize the space, the development aims to highlight the amenities that make the area special.

"It's such a unique place because we are so close to the National Wildlife Refuge, Pettibone Park is right across the street, and just ten minutes from downtown," Lorentz elaborates.

For more information regarding Pettibone Pointe contact Amy Lorentz at (608) 792-4604, or visit their website.

