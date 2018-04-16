As Prince heirs stew, bankers and lawyers cash in on estate - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

As Prince heirs stew, bankers and lawyers cash in on estate

Posted: Updated:

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - As the second anniversary of Prince's death approaches, the rock star's heirs have yet to collect a dollar of his estimated $200 million estate. But bankers, lawyers and consultants have earned millions from it.

The long saga to settle the estate provides a cautionary tale about what can happen when someone dies without leaving a will - as Prince did when he died of an accidental opioid overdose at his Paisley Park studio April 21, 2016 - and the heirs can't quit squabbling.

Even though it's been nearly two years since Prince died, the executor, Comerica Bank and Trust, can't split the money among Prince's six surviving siblings until the Internal Revenue Service approves. It's not clear when that might happen.

A hearing on several highly contentious issues is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.