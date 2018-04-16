What makes a family strong?

We are helping you make your family stronger. Lacie Ketelhut, Certified Health Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System, explained the five ways to do that. This topic is in the current Coulee Parenting Connection, a free local magazine you can find at more than 400 area locations.

Coulee Parenting Connection is the tri-state region's award-winning family publication, published six times annually, with an audited readership of nearly 25,000.

You can find the magazine online and at more than 400 high-traffic locations visited by families throughout the region, including libraries, specialty shops, child care centers, family organizations, health facilities, and public and private elementary schools in Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem, as well as La Crescent and Winona, Minnesota.