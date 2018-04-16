Sparks! program makes every moment a learning moment

A new early childhood campaign has started in La Crosse. Mary Kay Wolf from The United Way and Jodi Widuch from The Parenting Place explained Sparks! the new campaign that helps teach parents the importance of engaging with their children.

The initiative says roughly 80% of brain development happens in the first five year's of a child's life. The movement collaborates with area organizations to display tips around La Crosse, featuring their three methods of creating sparks.



To learn more visit their website.