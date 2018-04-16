Medical Monday: Adult ADHD

It's being more commonly diagnosed in kids but ADHD affects adults, too. Jon Dickson, Gundersen Behavioral Health therapist, discussed Adult ADHD.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is not limited to children -- 30% to 70% of kids with ADHD continue having symptoms when they grow up. In addition, people who were never diagnosed as kids may develop more obvious symptoms in adulthood, causing trouble on the job or in relationships. Many adults don't realize they have ADHD, leaving them mystified about why their goals seem to slip out of reach.

ADHD in adults follows a slightly different pattern than in children. Adults may be chronically late for work or important events. Adults may realize that their tardiness is undermining their goals, but they just can't seem to be on time.

It may seem like everyone has ADHD these days, as we respond to text messages, email, calls, and fast-paced work environments. While all of this can be distracting, most people manage to focus on important responsibilities. In people with ADHD, distractions interfere with the completion of vital tasks at home and at work.