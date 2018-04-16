Hundreds of Sun Country customers stranded in Mexico

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.

Travelers are stuck in Los Cabos and Mazatlan. They vented their frustration with Sun Country on Twitter and on the airline's Facebook page. The Eagan-based airline said the flights that were canceled were the last of the season and it doesn't have another flight on which to rebook the passengers. It says the passengers will receive a refund for the return portion of their flight.

The Star Tribune says Sun Country spokeswoman Kelsey Dodson-Smith says the airline couldn't send another plane to pick up the passengers because it would mean canceling other flights to other destinations.

