Hundreds of Sun Country customers stranded in Mexico - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Hundreds of Sun Country customers stranded in Mexico

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.

Travelers are stuck in Los Cabos and Mazatlan. They vented their frustration with Sun Country on Twitter and on the airline's Facebook page. The Eagan-based airline said the flights that were canceled were the last of the season and it doesn't have another flight on which to rebook the passengers. It says the passengers will receive a refund for the return portion of their flight.

The Star Tribune says Sun Country spokeswoman Kelsey Dodson-Smith says the airline couldn't send another plane to pick up the passengers because it would mean canceling other flights to other destinations.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.