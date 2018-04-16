Schools, courts, Packers workout canceled Monday - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Schools, courts, Packers workout canceled Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Area Public Schools, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Brown County circuit courts are among schools, government offices and businesses closed in the aftermath of a record blizzard in Wisconsin.

The weekend storm set snowfall records in Green Bay, Appleton and Wausau. The National Weather Service says more than 20 inches of snow fell in the Green Bay area.

The storm made travel by land and air difficult, if not impossible. The Green Bay Packers were forced to delay the start of their offseason program Monday because players couldn't make it back to Titletown. The team gave the players Monday as another travel day.

No injuries when snow causes Ashwaubenon hotel roof collapse

