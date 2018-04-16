Man accused of attacking La Crosse Business owner appears in court

31-year-old Matt Vinson made his first appearance in a La Crosse County Court Monday on a number of charges.

Vinson faces four misdemeanors, including battery, disorderly, conduct and criminal damage to property. The complaint alleges Vinson attacked a downtown La Crosse Business owner after a dispute. The judge placed a $1,000 cash bond for Vinson.

He also faces possible felony charges in another county for domestic abuse. According to the La Crosse Police Department's report, the domestic abuse incident took place near the Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, April 14th.

WXOW will continue to follow the case and bring you updates as they become available.