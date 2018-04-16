Storm dumps impressive amounts of snow in region

Photo from Iris Kowalewski of the snow in Sparta. They got a little over 7 inches.

A late season snow storm certainly produced some incredible amounts of snow many people in the area won't forget soon!

The storms of April 13-16 left behind, in a number of places, double digit inches of new snow. The snow fell after rain, sleet, and freezing ran started the storm system off on Friday.

Here's a look at the totals:

Osseo in Trempealeau County -17 inches

Hatfield Dam in Jackson County - 17 inches

Owen in Clark County - 17 inches

Mather in Jackson County -16.4 inches

Warrens in Monroe County - 14.7 inches

Friendship in Adams County - 12,7 inches

Lake City in Wabasha County - 12 inches

Black River Falls Courthouse - 11.3 inches

Ettrick in Trempealeau County - 10.1 inches

Cashton area in Vernon County - 9.5 inches

Winona - 8.9 inches

La Crosse - 8.5 inches

The weekend storm set snowfall records in Green Bay, Appleton and Wausau. The National Weather Service says more than 20 inches of snow fell in the Green Bay area.

Fortunately, the StormTracker 19 Forecast Team says nice weather is on the horizon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for late this week and into the weekend.