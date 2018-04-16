Storm dumps impressive amounts of snow in region

A late season snow storm certainly produced some incredible amounts of snow many people in the area won't forget soon!
The storms of April 13-16 left behind, in a number of places, double digit inches of new snow. The snow fell after rain, sleet, and freezing ran started the storm system off on Friday.
Here's a look at the totals:
Osseo in Trempealeau County -17 inches
Hatfield Dam in Jackson County - 17 inches
Owen in Clark County - 17 inches
Mather in Jackson County -16.4 inches
Warrens in Monroe County - 14.7 inches
Friendship in Adams County - 12,7 inches
Lake City in Wabasha County - 12 inches
Black River Falls Courthouse - 11.3 inches
Ettrick in Trempealeau County - 10.1 inches
Cashton area in Vernon County - 9.5 inches
Winona - 8.9 inches
La Crosse - 8.5 inches
The weekend storm set snowfall records in Green Bay, Appleton and Wausau. The National Weather Service says more than 20 inches of snow fell in the Green Bay area.
Fortunately, the StormTracker 19 Forecast Team says nice weather is on the horizon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s for late this week and into the weekend.
