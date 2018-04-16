Cryptosporidiosis outbreak confirmed in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department warns of an outbreak of Crypto, short for cryptosporidiosis, a disease found in human or animal feces..

The department confirmed four cases in the county in the past two weeks with an additional four cases statewide associated with the county.

Crypto is a disease caused by parasites that is passed through human or animal stools. People can get it through drinking contaminated water, milk, animal to person or even person to person through food handling.

A major symptom is diarrhea and stomach cramping.

"It can last anywhere from one week to a couple of weeks or maybe three," Environmental Health Manager Carol Drury said. "So people can become dehydrated with this. So we want them to take extra precaution."

Health department officials say it's important to wash your hands immediately after interacting with animals at farms, petting zoos and other events.