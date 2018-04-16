Spring storm causes snow shoveling death - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Spring storm causes snow shoveling death

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says a man shoveling snow over the weekend collapsed and died, making his death the sixth across the county as a spring storm dumped 2 feet (half a meter) of snow and more on parts of the Upper Midwest.

The medical examiner says 52-year-old Daniel Harris died of heart failure after shoveling snow at his girlfriend's apartment complex in Milwaukee Sunday.

The storm dumped varying amounts of snow across Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest. In Green Bay, it's the all-time second largest snowstorm at 23.5 inches and a record April total of more than 35 inches there.

