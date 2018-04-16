Walker signs bill limiting employer agreements - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Walker signs bill limiting employer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that would prohibit local governments from enacting a wide variety of employment regulations.

The new law Walker signed Monday would block local officials from setting requirements for overtime or benefits, minimum wages for local government employees, employment discrimination ordinances and requirements for labor peace agreements. Those are deals in which employers agree to allow a union to attempt to organize.

The bill passed the Senate and Assembly with Republicans united in support and Democrats against.

The measure was among 93 Walker signed in the Capitol on Monday.

