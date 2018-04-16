Bucks seek better finish in Game 2

How important is game two for the Bucks Tuesday in Boston?

In NBA playoff history, 93 percent of the teams that win the first two games of the series end up winning the series.

At practice in Boston Monday, Bucks players were focused on several factors that caused them to lose game one Sunday, including too many turnovers, and too many offensive rebounds for the Celtics.

"Need to do a better job rebounding the ball and take care of the ball too. I think we're getting a lot of second chances," said Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"It'd be different if we got blown out. But we had a chance to win the game. We kept making careless turnovers. We just have to stay focused and locked in when the game get down to the last five minutes," said Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe,

Game two will tip-off at 7 PM Tuesday in Boston.

(Thanks WISN for this story)