Onalaska Memorial Day Ceremony brings people together

The Onalaska American Legion Post 336 held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday morning.

Community members gathered at the Onalaska Cemetery to honor those who have died in the line of duty. Representatives from all military branches placed wreaths on crosses to remember those sacrifices of the fallen heroes.

The ceremony brings families together, and one man drove from Nashville, Tennessee to be with his loved ones to honor those who served.

"We come up and make this honor to all of the veterans, to our family, my father and grandfather, every year that we can," said Dwayne Sagen, a La Crosse native now living in Nashville, Tennessee. "It's been a beautiful day, a beautiful ceremony, and we wouldn't miss it."

There were some concerns about turnout after the Memorial Day Parade before the ceremony was delayed by 30 minutes due to weather. However, despite that delay, organizers say that the community still showed up.