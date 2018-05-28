Crowds line streets in La Crosse for Annual Memorial Day Parade

Drivers might have noticed detours in Downtown La Crosse on Monday morning.

The Annual Memorial Day Parade started at the corner of Fifth Avenue and King Street. Crowds lined the streets dressed in red, white, and blue, waving small American flags. Both young and old came together for the parade to pick out their favorite part.

"They're really fun, and I got to see my friends today which was nice," said Laura, a parade attendee.

"The marching bands with all of the music," said Ezra, a parade attendee.

Whether it was a favorite song played by one of the local high school marching bands or the patriotic decorations on a passing car, some at the parade want people to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"It means a lot veterans, a lot to people that have served for this country," said Aaron, a parade attendee. "It's just very inspiring."

The parade ended at Oak Grove Cemetery on La Crosse Street where city officials led a formal Memorial Day ceremony.