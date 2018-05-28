Crowds line streets in La Crosse for Annual Memorial Day Parade - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Crowds line streets in La Crosse for Annual Memorial Day Parade

Posted: Updated:
By Mackenzie Amundsen, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Drivers might have noticed detours in Downtown La Crosse on Monday morning.

The Annual Memorial Day Parade started at the corner of Fifth Avenue and King Street. Crowds lined the streets dressed in red, white, and blue, waving small American flags. Both young and old came together for the parade to pick out their favorite part.

"They're really fun, and I got to see my friends today which was nice," said Laura, a parade attendee.

"The marching bands with all of the music," said Ezra, a parade attendee.

Whether it was a favorite song played by one of the local high school marching bands or the patriotic decorations on a passing car, some at the parade want people to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"It means a lot veterans, a lot to people that have served for this country," said Aaron, a parade attendee. "It's just very inspiring."

The parade ended at Oak Grove Cemetery on La Crosse Street where city officials led a formal Memorial Day ceremony.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.