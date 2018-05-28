Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Hmong-Lao Vietnam veterans and many others

For some on Memorial Day, it's just a day off, or a day spent at the beach enjoying the unofficial start to summer. For others, it's about honoring veterans past and present. A special ceremony honoring just that was held this afternoon at Veterans Freedom Park on French Island to make sure those that have fallen are not forgotten.

The Veterans Freedom Park on French Island has been growing over the years with memorials dedicated to those who fought for our freedoms. A Memorial Day ceremony was held in collaboration with the Korean War Association, the La Crosse-Rebecca Myrick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Hmong-Lao Vietnam Vets Association to honor their service and many others.

Louis Ferris, a Korean War veteran talks about the Hmong-Lao vets by saying, "Hmong-Lao Vietnam veterans. Oh my gosh, they lost everything over there. They lost their families, culture, their land. They got through Australia, France, United States and they couldn't speak the language. The little people, they're like living in a land of giants. How difficult it has to be for them learning the language and all."

The Hmong-Lao vets were recognized for their service, which doesn't happen often. Not only was the community there to thank them, but also the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. They are a non-profit group that is, as Joni Welda, a regent for the local chapter says, "...devoted to education, patriotism, and historical preservation. This venue was a wonderful thing to join in on with the Lao-Hmong Vietnam vets, and Louis with the V.F.W, as well as the Korean War veterans."

Louis added, "The Daughters of the American Revolution. Most people never heard of them. They're a wonderful group and quick to volunteer and stay in the background. Well, I don't want them in the background. I want them out in front." And that's just where Joni Welda stood; front and center to elaborate about why this is such a reflective holiday nationally, but even more so locally. Welda said, "I think the La Crosse community is very patriotic minded, but this bring it closer to home. It allows people to focus on those veterans that have passed and are in the La Crosse Area.

Freedom isn't free, but acknowledging and thanking those of any ethnicity that help or helped our country be what it is today, should be at the top of the list; Memorial Day or not.

A new war memorial will be erected and dedicated on July 9th. Louis has also started raising money for a future memorial for the Hmong-Lao Vietnam veterans.