Staggemeyer's walk-off RBI single leads Caledonia past La Crescent

3 Rivers Conference rivals Caledonia and La Crescent battled each other on Memorial Day afternoon in the East Sub-Section Finals.

This game was tied at 2 a piece entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Caledonia's Mason Staggemeyer had two on base with two outs, and he delivered with an RBI single into left center field.

Caledonia wins 3-2. They will play Triton on Saturday at 10 am. As for La Crescent, they fell to Planview 5-3 following the first game, therefore their season came to an end.