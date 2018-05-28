Another day of record-breaking heat in Upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Another day of record-breaking heat was the backdrop for Memorial Day ceremonies and holiday picnics in some areas of the Upper Midwest.

In Minnesota's Twin Cities, the mercury climbed to a record-breaking 100 degrees Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said it is the earliest 100 degree temperature ever recorded for Minneapolis-St. Paul, breaking an old record set in 1934 when a 100-degree temperature was recorded on May 31.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning for the Twin Cities and area communities. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency warned residents of unhealthy air quality levels Monday that could cause trouble for those with lung diseases.

Record high temperatures were also recorded Sunday across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas. Authorities say the heat cause roads to buckle, including Interstate 90 near Chamberlain, South Dakota.

