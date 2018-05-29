Richland Center invites you to "Wright" of Spring

The 151st anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birthday is coming up on June 8, and to celebrate, Richland Center is preparing for something of a homecoming.

Tourism coordinator Lon Arbegust stopped by Daybreak detail both this year's Wright and Like event, which features the architect's birthplace, and Richland Center's own "Wright" of Spring.

In conjunction with the Wright and Like, which is a collaboration between Spring Green and Richland Center this year--put on by Wright in Wisconsin, Richland Center is also hosting its own Wright of Spring in its historic downtown district. Centered around the Wright-designed A.D. German Warehouse, the event features what Arbegust calls a "low-key" party with food, music from Driftless Area favorites The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers and a vintage car show. Guests of the "Wright" of Spring are encouraged to dress in period costume.

More information is available on the Richland Center tourism website.